ALTON - The Explorers and Knights kept it close throughout the first half Tuesday night, but in the second half, Marquette Catholic pulled away and defeated Metro East Lutheran 52-36 at Marquette.

The Knights were able to take a one-point lead in the first quarter but with Isaiah Ervin putting six points on the board for the Explorers in the second quarter going four for four from the line, Marquette was able to take a two point lead at the half, 26-24.

Jonah Wilson was able to get four-points up for the Knights but the Explorers took a big lead with Reagan Snider hitting his third 3 of the night with Marquette holding their lead, 40-31.

The Explorers continued to rack up 12 more points in the fourth quarter for the win, 52-36.

Snider topped all Explorer scorers with 16 points, Ervin had 8 points and Chris Hartrich 6 points. Wilson had 8 points for MELHS, Lucas Paulson had 6 points, DeMonte Bean, Cooper Krone and Darion Brooks all contributed 5 points.

Bringing their record to 6-0 for the season, Explorers coach Steve Medford said there are still a few things the team needs to focus on.

“We’re playing very selfish basketball right now and we’re not doing the things that we need to do, we’re going to have to clean up some things or it’s going to be a tough season," Coach Medford said after the game.

Knights coach Anthony Smith said they came out to fight but the Explorers have a good a ball team.

“They got a really good team,” Smith said. “They’ll be a tough one. Our goal is for us to be competitive.”

Medford said he knows his team will clean up some things from tonight and ultimately be an exceptional team in his mind.

"I know it’s early and we will get better," he said.

