ALTON - The Marquette Catholic Explorers brought their record to 4-0 for the season with a huge win over East Alton Wood River Friday night at Public School Stadium.

D’avian Peebles started things off quick the for the Explorers with two touchdowns, giving Marquette Catholic a 12-0 lead going in the first quarter.

The Oilers couldn’t push past the Explorers defense before halftime and found themselves trailing Marquette 26-0 at the half.

Peebles came back from halftime ready to score running in an 81-yard touchdown with 10 minutes left in the third quarter to give the Explorers an even bigger edge in the second half, 33-0.

Explorers’ coach Darrel Angleton said having their full squad back on the field Friday made a huge difference for team.

“East Alton Wood River is a good team,” Angleton said. “They’re well coached and they’re well disciplined. I had all my guys back though. This is the first game that I’ve had everybody healthy and everybody eligible. It takes the whole team to do this.”

East Alton Wood River’s defense couldn’t stop the Explorers throughout the second half as Davion Simmons brought in the final touchdown of the game with two minutes left giving Marquette a 47-0 win.

“From start to finish we just got out played,” Oilers coach Garry Herron said. “They were more aggressive. I don’t know where our heads were tonight but they just weren’t here. I tell the kids we’re going to mess up but it’s what you do with those mess ups that’s really gong to define you as person and as a team.”

