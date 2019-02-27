DU QUOIN – Marquette Catholic got 14 points from Chris Hartrich, 13 points from Nick Hemann and 11 each from Spencer Cox and Brett Terry as the Explorers dominated from start to finish in a 60-34 win over Pinckneyville in the IHSA Class 2A sectional Tuesday night at Anders Gym in Du Quoin.

Marquette jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter, then went on a 10-1 run early in the second to jump out to a 27-10 lead. It was 27-13 at halftime, and then the Explorers started the second half with an 11-0 run in the opening four minutes of the half that put the game away.

Dre Scott led the Panthers with 13 points, all off the bench, while Pinckneyville’s leading scorer, Dawson Yates, had six.

The Explorers are now 30-3 on the year and advance to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will play the winner of Nashville and West Frankfort in the sectional final on Friday night. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

The Panthers wind up the season 26-6.

