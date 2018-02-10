SEE VIDEO INTERVIEW:

ALTON – Marquette Catholic's Lauren Fischer played a big role in their Thursday night win over Piasa Southwestern in Marquette's IHSA Class 2A regional final.

Fischer, one of six seniors on this year's edition of the Explorers, had six points and led Marquette in scoring for a good portion of the game before Lila Snider took over, scoring 12 points to lead MCHS on the night, including a five-point burst in the third period that helped give Marquette some breathing room.

“I think the game really turned around in the third quarter when Lila Snider was getting all those steals and taking it to the hole,” Fischer said. “She played phenomenal – a real good third quarter with those steals.

“I was getting double-teamed a lot; they played some very good post defense on me, so it was hard to get a lot done.”

The Explorers hadn't won a regional title in a number of years; they set a goal of taking the regional crown during off-season training. That Marquette was able to do it at home and in front of their own supporters made it that much better.

“It's super-exciting,” Fischer said. “Since the summer, I've been a practice every day and we were saying 'regional champs' (at the end of each session) because that's been our goal.

“Me and the seniors have been playing together for almost eight years, so we're all really comfortable with this; I'm really glad we could finish our goal and get the regional.”

Now that the Explorers have achieved their goal, they're not ready to stop now. “We're going to have to go and be prepared for (the Riverton Sectional next week); there's going to be a lot of big teams up there and we're going to have to be ready to compete.”

The Explorers will take on Pleasant Plains in the second sectional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner moving into the sectional final at 7 p.m. Feb. 15; the winner heads to the Illinois College Super-Sectional in Jacksonville Feb. 19.

