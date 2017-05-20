Explorers fall in girls regional soccer final 3-2 to Rochester, Copeland has two goals
IHSA CLASS 2A JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL FINAL
ROCHESTER 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Annamarie McKenzie's 69th-minute goal gave defending state Class 2A champ Rochester a 3-2 win over Marquette Catholic in Friday's IHSA Class 2A Jacksonville Regional final to send the Rockets to the Chatham Glenwppd Sectional next week.
The Explorers were eliminated at 17-7-1; the Rockets improved to 13-7-2.
Annabelle Copeland scored both Marquette goals, one in each half.
