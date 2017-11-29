ALTON - Marquette Catholic captured its fifth consecutive boys basketball win on Tuesday, topping a strong Civic Memorial team 58-38.

The Explorers led 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and 27-24 at the half. In the third quarter, Marquette outscored CM 14-6 and 17-8 in the final period.

Article continues after sponsor message

Isaiah Ervin led the Explorers with a game-high 22 points and had three, 3-pointers in the contest. Reagan Snider added 16 points for Marquette Catholic. Jake Hall also contributed 10 points for the Explorers.

"Isaiah was really good shooting the ball," Marquette Catholic head boys basketball coach Steve Medford said. "He's a kid that can make baskets and we rely on him making shots for us. Reagan did a great job defensively on Jaquan Adams and when we made the adjustment to put Reagan in the middle of the zone it really made things happen."

Caden Clark led CM with 11 points. CM falls to 4-1 with the defeat.

Marquette returns to the hardwoods at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Nokomis, while CM doesn't play again until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, when it hosts Highland.

More like this: