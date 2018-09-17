Explorers' Chris Hartrich is Scholar Athlete Award winner
September 17, 2018 10:15 AM
ALTON - The Athletic Department at Marquette Catholic High School is proud to announce that senior soccer player Chris Hartrich has been selected as the winner of this week’s State Farm Agent Chris Erwin Scholar Athlete Award.
Besides his high academic standing at Marquette, Chris is a member of the defending 1A boys’ state championship soccer team which is now a 2A team.
