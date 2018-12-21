ALTON - The Marquette Explorers stole the win from the Calhoun Warriors Friday night, 57-47, after trailing at halftime, 32-29.

The score was tied up after the first quarter, 15-15, but the Warriors were able to take control of the game by the end of the second quarter with Emily Clowers putting 10 points on the board and Sophie Lorton adding four of six from the free-throw line.

Adrenna Snipes helped the Explorers snag the lead with 10 of Marquette's 17 points in the third quarter, giving the Explorers the boost they needed to maintain control of the lead for the win, 57-47.

With 22 points for the Explorers' Snipes led the game in scoring followed by Lorton with 15 for the Warriors.

