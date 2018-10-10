ALTON - Alton High and Marquette Catholic High School recognized their senior varsity girls tennis players Tuesday evening during Senior Night at the Andy Simpson Tennis Center and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds honored seniors Hannah Macias, Cali Giertz, Mackenzie Giertz, Molly Gross, Lexi Mayfield, Katie Manns, and Josie Sands while the Explorers commended their seniors Maria Wendle, Grace Dennis, Emily Fazio, Katie Ventimiglia, and McKaylah Bell.

Coaches Jesse Macias and Mike Walters said it was a special night as the seniors presented roses to their parents and recalled memories of their years as Redbirds and Explorers.

More like this: