ALTON - The Marquette Catholic-East Alton-Wood River girls basketball had a lot of intensity at the start for both teams, but the Explorers ultimately pulled out a 62-43 victory.

Marquette Catholic was paced in scoring by Adrienne Snipes with 24 points, Kiley Kirchner with 15 points and Payton Connors with 10 points. Snipes has been impressive in the first four games, scoring 72 points. She was a key to the Explorers’ win on Monday night with her mammoth offensive effort.

East Alton-Wood River was led in scoring by Kayla Brantley with 18 points, Jayden Ulrich had 9 points and Leigh Anne Nottke had 6 points.

The Explorers outscored the Oilers 26-12 in the final period. Marquette was ahead 27-21 at halftime. The Oilers scored 10 points to the Explorers’ 9 points in the third period.

East Alton-Wood River shortened the Explorers’ lead to three at one point in the game, then went back and forth the remainder of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter. Marquette’s pressure turned the game in the Explorers’ favor in the fourth.

Marquette Catholic head coach Lee Green said the game was much tighter than the final score and “a tough game.”

“Wood River was a tough opponent,” he said. “We play very fast and we continue to press, press, press. We might be losing most of the game but with our young lineup, we are able to wear teams down. Then we can control the end of the game and put up points like we did tonight.”

Marquette improved to 3-1 overall with the win and East Alton-Wood River is now 3-1.

Marquette hosts Gillespie on Tuesday night. East Alton-Wood River travels to Southwestern on Monday.

