WOOD RIVER – Marquette Catholic's Jack Patterson, a senior, went out recently on the Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River and, as he put it, “tried to play my game and stick to a good rhythm the whole time and just kept making putts.”

Doing just that helped him shoot a 3-under 69 on the par-72 Belk Park layout to tie Edwardsville's Ben Tyrell for medalist honors at the Madison County Boys Golf Championship, leading the Explorers to a team 302, six strokes behind the Tigers in the overall standings and good enough to take the small-school division at the tournament.

“I really played well,” Patterson said about the Madison County Boys Golf Championship. “I was hitting everything just straight as an arrow; I kept pin-hunting and the putts kept falling, so it was a really good day for me.”

Patterson seems to love play on the pristine Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

"Conditions on the course were excellent," he said of the day of the Madison County Boys Golf Championship. “The greens were rolling consistent," he said. “I like the speed of them, and the fairways were in pristine condition; I always get good lies, the course is just always in good condition.”

Patterson knows that Marquette has some big shoes to fill this season. “Nick Messinger, Michael Holtz and Duncan McClain graduated last year – that's a big gap to fill, but we're doing a good job so far; we had two 73s on the team as well (from Kolten Bauer and Sam Cogan) – we're looking good so far and trying to keep it going the rest of the year.”

Patterson began playing golf at a young age. “I've been playing it ever since I was really young and I got into it at about when I was 10 or 12; you hit it once in the sweet spot and it goes straight – and you're just hooked. I have been looking at various colleges for golf.”

