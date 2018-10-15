Explore your options during Lewis and Clark's Transfer Day 2018 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome more than 35 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from noon-2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 23, in The Commons for Transfer Day 2018. There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Amy Monroe at (618) 468-5101. Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include: Army ROTC

Art Institute of Chicago

Barnes-Jewish College

Blackburn College

Chamberlain College of Nursing

Culver-Stockton College

Fontbonne University

Franklin University

Illinois College

Lindenwood University – Belleville, IL

Lindenwood University – St. Charles, MO

MacMurray College

Maryville University

McKendree University

Missouri Baptist University – MOBAP

Olivet Nazarene University

Quincy University

SIU Carbondale

SIU Edwardsville

Southeast Missouri State University

Saint Louis University

Saint Louis University for Professional Studies

University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

University of Missouri – Columbia

University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL)

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

Webster University

Western Illinois University

