Explore your options during Lewis and Clark's Transfer Day 2018
October 15, 2018 9:22 AM
Listen to the story
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome more than 35 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from noon-2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 23, in The Commons for Transfer Day 2018. There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Amy Monroe at (618) 468-5101.
Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:
- Army ROTC
- Art Institute of Chicago
- Barnes-Jewish College
- Blackburn College
- Chamberlain College of Nursing
- Culver-Stockton College
- Fontbonne University
- Franklin University
- Illinois College
- Lindenwood University – Belleville, IL
- Lindenwood University – St. Charles, MO
- MacMurray College
- Maryville University
- McKendree University
- Missouri Baptist University – MOBAP
- Olivet Nazarene University
- Quincy University
- SIU Carbondale
- SIU Edwardsville
- Southeast Missouri State University
- Saint Louis University
- Saint Louis University for Professional Studies
- University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
- University of Missouri – Columbia
- University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL)
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Army
- Webster University
- Western Illinois University
- William Woods University
