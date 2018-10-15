GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome more than 35 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from noon-2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 23, in The Commons for Transfer Day 2018. There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Amy Monroe at (618) 468-5101.

Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:

  • Army ROTC
  • Art Institute of Chicago
  • Barnes-Jewish College
  • Blackburn College
  • Chamberlain College of Nursing
  • Culver-Stockton College
  • Fontbonne University
  • Franklin University
  • Illinois College
  • Lindenwood University – Belleville, IL
  • Lindenwood University – St. Charles, MO
  • MacMurray College
  • Maryville University
  • McKendree University
  • Missouri Baptist University – MOBAP
  • Olivet Nazarene University
  • Quincy University
  • SIU Carbondale
  • SIU Edwardsville
  • Southeast Missouri State University
  • Saint Louis University
  • Saint Louis University for Professional Studies
  • University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
  • University of Missouri – Columbia
  • University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL)
  • U.S. Air Force
  • U.S. Army
  • Webster University
  • Western Illinois University
  • William Woods University

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Mar 23, 2024 - Edwardsville's Jessica Glenn Is Lady Of Honor and Devotion: 2024 Queen Also Crowned at Missouri S&T

Jan 8, 2024 - More Than $1 Million Ready To Support 25 College Students Achieve STEM Goals

Mar 13, 2024 - Godfrey's Own Macy Stevenson Leads with Kindness and High Honors, Is Alton-Godfrey Rotary Student Of Month

Feb 12, 2024 - Transfer Students to Explore Options at L&C Spring Transfer Day 2024  

Feb 13, 2024 - United Way of Greater St. Louis Welcomes New Board Member

 