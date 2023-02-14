GODFREY Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome around 20 university/college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15 in The Commons for Transfer Day 2023.

Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:

  • Eastern Illinois University
  • Principia College
  • Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
  • Southern Illinois University Carbondale
  • University of Illinois Springfield
  • Western Illinois University
  • Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College
  • Fontbonne University
  • Central Methodist University
  • Maryville University
  • Lindenwood University
  • Greenville University
  • Webster University
  • Quincy University
  • Paul Mitchell The School
  • Navy
  • Marine Corps
  • Air Force
  • Air National Guard

For more information, contact L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce at (618) 468-5258 or dnosce@lc.edu.

 