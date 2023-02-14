Explore Your Options During L&C’s Transfer Day 2023 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome around 20 university/college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15 in The Commons for Transfer Day 2023. Article continues after sponsor message Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include: Eastern Illinois University

Principia College

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

University of Illinois Springfield

Western Illinois University

Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College

Fontbonne University

Central Methodist University

Maryville University

Lindenwood University

Greenville University

Webster University

Quincy University

Paul Mitchell The School

Navy

Marine Corps

Air Force

Air National Guard

For more information, contact L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce at (618) 468-5258 or dnosce@lc.edu.