ALTON - This week on Explore the Riverbend, we continue our holiday theme of spooky locations in Alton, which we all know is one of the spookiest places in the entire country.

We went to the historic Mineral Springs Mall to check out the daunting pool room, where most of the hauntings in the building are said to take place. We chose the weekend of the Crystal and Psychic Fair being hosted by Donna and Dave Nunnally, who operate three businesses within the building: It's Raining Zen, Indigo Moon and Mississippi Hippie. We spoke to Donna Nunnally about the building's history and energy as well as the crystal fair itself.

The pool was also explored with the help of one of the psychics who volunteered to take a slight excursion from the fair to answer some questions about the overall vibe of the place.

