ALTON – This week on Explore the Riverbend, we spoke to Sharyn Ludkey, the current owner of the historic McPike Mansion on Alby in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Many Altonians as well as ghost experts around the world consider the McPike Mansion one of the most haunted locations in the entire country. Ludkey takes us on a tour of the mansion's newly-renovated exterior as well as into the cellar itself, which is considered spooky central.

The co-host for this week's episode is Sara Welch, and she gets her feet wet in the world of the paranormal by using copper dowsing rods to communicate with the spirit world.

All this and more (including Henry McPike's rare grapes) can be found in this week's “Explore the Riverbend.” Enjoy!