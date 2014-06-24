GODFREY – This fall, Lewis and Clark Community College is launching its New Media Technologies program, which will give students hands-on experience with a variety of cutting-edge technology, including digital music/video production, broadcasting, film, app design, print design and video game creation.

“After getting a taste of each technology, students will choose electives related to the career they wish to pursue,” said Program Coordinator Steve Campbell. “This program gives students the opportunity to explore a variety of careers before committing to a major.”

As a bonus, two of the courses required to complete the program will earn students a Social Media Marketing certificate.

“In just six credit hours, students can learn the ropes of e-commerce and social media and begin marketing a business or themselves,” Professor Doug Schneiderheinze said. “Whether you are a small business owner or a student looking to improve your resume, social media marketing skills can help you or your brand go further.”

Upon successful completion of the New Media Technologies program, students will have earned a Certificate in Proficiency in New Media Technologies. This new program is perfect for students who know they would like to work with computers and technology, but are not exactly sure which career to choose.

Those wanting more information, including how to enroll, can call (618) 468-2222 or visit www.lc.edu.

