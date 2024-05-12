Illinois American Water’s 2023 Water Quality Reports Available Online

Reports Show Water Company Continues to Meet or Surpass

Water Quality Standards

BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water continues to meet or surpass water quality standards, according to the company’s 2023 Water Quality Reports now available on the company’s website.

Also referred to as Consumer Confidence Reports, the annual publications describe local drinking water sources, summarize laboratory testing, list levels of any substances in water and provide tips on protecting water sources. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Illinois EPA set standards for water quality and monitor test results to help utilities meet those standards.

“Our employees are committed to providing high-quality water. We know our customers count on us to provide clean, safe and reliable water service,” said Rachel Bretz, Illinois American Water Director of Water Quality & Environmental Compliance. “This annual report is a resource for our customers to learn about drinking water standards and the important work that goes into treatment to meet or is better than regulatory requirements.”

On the website, customers can search by zip code to find their specific, local report.

“Safe, reliable drinking water is a key, everyday ingredient for your morning coffee, meals, showers, gardens, household chores and more,” writes Rebecca Losli, President, Illinois American Water in the report. “It is an important tool for local firefighters, manufacturers, hospitals, medical treatment facilities and small business owners. This is why delivering high-quality, reliable water service to keep life flowing remains our top priority.

