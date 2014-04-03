Travel with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and devote the day to exploring four unique sites in and around Alton, Illinois on the Explore Alton trip on Wednesday, May 7. Sites the group will enjoy include the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, National Great Rivers Research &

Education Center, National Great Rivers Museum and Melvin Price Locks & Dam #26. A delicious lunch will be served at My Just Desserts that will include soup, sandwich, dessert and drink. The cost is $50 per person and includes all tours, lunch, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the

Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 10:00am and will return at approximately 4:00pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 9:45am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, April 25.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome on all JPRD trips. Comfortable shoes should be worn, since there will be a substantial amount of walking involved.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

