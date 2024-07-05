ALTON - Recent damp conditions have caused a sinkhole at the soccer field in Gordon Moore Park to expand. The park remains closed while the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and New Frontier Materials continue the sinkhole's investigation with the City of Alton.

Baseball, softball, golf, tennis, soccer and other family activities have been halted because of the park's closure.

The sinkhole, which has been gradually settling, saw increased activity due to continuous rainfall.

"It is moving, but not at an exponential rate," Alton Mayor David Goins said. "We are waiting to hear from MSHA and New Frontier Materials with an update soon."

The community remains hopeful for a resolution, as the park serves as a central recreational area for Alton residents.

The forecast for this week has considerable rain predicted, which will likely not help the sinkhole situation at the park.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

