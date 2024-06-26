ALTON - A massive collapse emerged at the Gordon Moore Park soccer fields Wednesday morning. New Frontier Materials has an underground mine in the area and Matt Barkett, a media relations representative for the company, issued the statements below about the situation.

"The New Frontier Materials underground mine in Alton, today experienced a surface subsidence and opened a sinkhole at Gordon Moore City Park," Barkett said. "The impacted area has been secured and will remain off-limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and conduct repairs."

The incident, which occurred in a popular recreational area, has prompted immediate action to ensure public safety. No injuries were reported, and the event has been communicated to the Mine Safety Health Administration (MSHA) as required by regulations.

"Safety is our top priority," Barkett added. "We will work with the city to remediate this issue as quickly and safely as possible to ensure minimal impact on the community."

The affected section of the park will remain closed while experts assess the damage and undertake necessary repairs. The timeline for reopening the area has not yet been determined.

