GODFREY – The community is invited to chat with an expert, Dr. Nadine Kouba, for tips on picking a career coach and to learn about the career boosting approaches used by them.

This will be Dr. Kouba’s first-ever appearance in the Metro East, though she is renowned in St. Louis.

Sponsored by Lewis and Clark Community College’s Workforce Education, Solutions and Safety Training (WESST) division, this event will be held from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities in Edwardsville.

Participants will learn about the services professional coaches can provide to individuals, business leaders and teams, and how to source, evaluate and engage with a potential professional coach to reap maximum benefit.

“Here are some of the reasons for hiring a professional career coach,” said L&C WESST Director Kathy Willis. “Approximately 75 percent of career derailments are due to soft skill lapses, not a lack of business acumen or expertise, while 55 percent of professionals harbor doubts about their career path or their ability to meet their manager’s expectations. Research shows that 45 percent of white collar employees feel disengaged from their firm’s mission or goals.”

An articulate and enthusiastic proponent of all aspects of leadership development, Kouba recently retired from managing programs at the prestigious Boeing Leadership Academy and was also the director of talent management for May Companies. She is a past president of the St. Louis chapter of the American Society for Training and Development (ASTD).

This enriching discourse is $25 and includes a complimentary glass of wine or coffee to stimulate conversation with the expert. There is a discount for members of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber.

The registration deadline is Sept. 13. To register or to learn more, call (618) 468-5787 or visit www.lc.edu/Workforce_Training.

