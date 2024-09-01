EAST ST. LOUIS - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department is welcoming back Charter High School students in East St. Louis and introducing its newest School Resource Officers, Sgt. Kasey Hoyd and Sgt. Katie Kircher.

The officers will be based at the Charter High School on the East St. Louis campus.

Sgt. Hoyd and Sgt. Kircher are eager to interact with the new students and staff as the academic year begins.

"We hope everyone has a great and safe academic year," a representative from the SIUE Police Department said.

The presence of the School Resource Officers aims to enhance safety and foster a positive environment for learning and growth. Both officers bring a wealth of experience and are committed to ensuring a secure atmosphere for the students and faculty at Charter High School.

