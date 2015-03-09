Advance your education, while still enjoying the summer sun, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Enroll in convenient summer classes, or participate in one of many exciting camps and activities on campus. Registration is now open for Summer Session 2015.

SIUE offers more than 700 summer courses, with more online instruction than ever before. Most summer classes meet for five weeks or less, leaving plenty of time for other summer plans.

“Summer session provides an opportunity for students to fulfill general education and upper-division requirements on a convenient schedule,” said Tyann Cherry, associate director, SIUE Office of Educational Outreach. “Other benefits include on-campus summer employment opportunities and discounted housing rates.”

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE also offers summer activities for all ages. Youth, ages six to 18, can enroll in active and educational camps like Odyssey Science Camp, Writing Camp or Volleyball Camp. Community members are invited to enjoy Summer Showbiz <www.siue.edu/artsandsciences/theater/SummerProductions.shtml>, a series of plays and musicals sure to entertain all ages.

The University’s beautiful campus is also home to The Gardens at SIUE, sand volleyball courts, a disk golf course, Cougar Lake and Cougar Lake Pool, Cougar Lanes Bowling and miles upon miles of scenic bike trails.

Register now http://www.siue.edu/summer/application-registration.shtml and experience summer at SIUE! Classes begin Monday, May 11.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

More like this: