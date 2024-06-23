ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that daytime lane closures will be encountered on the US 67 Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River, beginning Monday, June 24, weather permitting. All work is expected to be complete by Friday, June 28.

These lane closures are necessary to allow for the completion of routine inspections scheduled for this structure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. Public transportation and traveling during non-peak hours are recommended if possible.

