EDWARDSVILLE - Jerseyville, Alton and now Edwardsville; Hansen's Meat Company is planning to open its new location by next week.

Located at 1059 Century Drive in Edwardsville, adjacent to the Cup cupcake bakery and close to Wang Gang's Asian eatery, Hansen's Meat Company's newest location will cater to the growing Edwardsville and Glen Carbon markets. The new location will bring the current Alton meat cutter, Mike Berdeyen, as well as several of the packaged meats for which Hansen's Meat Company is known.

"The Edwardsville market is booming, and we wanted to be a part of it," owner, Beth Hansen-Arrowsmith, said. "The location was perfect. We'll have the same products as our Jerseyville and Alton locations, and will be bringing our meat cutter from Alton to Edwardsville. We will also bring our homemade brats and kabobs."

While the business is still in the process of moving into the new location, the meat coolers lining the walls are full of packaged meats, including the Grand Champion brats, which won best in the State of Illinois, and the Old Bakery Golden Oat brats, which are made with Old Bakery Beer Company's Golden Oat beer.

Hansen-Arrowsmith said one major difference between the upcoming Edwardsville location and the Alton and Jerseyville stores is the fact they were able to attain a liquor license in Edwardsville, allowing them to sell beer and wine alongside their selection of meats.

"This will make us into a one-stop shop," she said. "People can come here and get wine to go with their steak or a six-pack to go with the meat they're grilling that day. After they pick that up, they can go next door to The Cup and get a cupcake."

Owners of The Cup as well as Wang Gang and other businesses located in that strip have dropped into the new Hansen's location, Hansen-Arrowsmith said. She said she was happy to be entering that business community, adding the city has also been supportive of the business, saying there has been no problem at all with the move.

As of now, Hansen-Arrowsmith, who runs the business with her brother Ryan Hansen and Andrew Bagley, said the opening day could be as early as this coming Friday, but said that may be a bit ambitious. She said it would most definitely be open by next week. Anyone who wants to follow the progress, get the first news of opening day, keep track of specials and keep current on all news from Hansen's Meat Company in Edwardsville is invited to follow them on Facebook.

