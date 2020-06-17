WOOD RIVER - The Pump House Bar and Grill at 1523 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, has become one nicest bar locations in the entire Riverbend region with multiple renovations over the years.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Pump House began its seventh and final phase of renovations. This time a massive overhaul of the kitchen is being done with a 1,800 feet expansion. The building will now be 7,000 square feet with a new addition.

The new addition has new bathrooms, a new kitchen and prep room.

“We were cooking for 200 seats out of the small kitchen and with the upgrade, it will be a big help,” Darren Vollmer, an owner, said. “We are adding a brick oven pizza to our menu after the expansion. We do our own dough and hope to be on par with Peel in Edwardsville. I think Peel has the best pizza in the area.”

The Pump House will continue with its live music. The sound system at the Pump House is second to none thanks to Vollmer’s skills in that area.

Live music will continue at the Pump House on Friday and Saturday nights and there will be karaoke on Wednesday and Thursday. The business was packed most days and Vollmer looks for that to continue when the renovations are finished.

The work on the Pump House will continue into July. Vollmer expects construction to take another 4-6 weeks but did not have a specific date yet for the business to reopen.

