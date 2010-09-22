Pink Mum Sale Oct. 5-6 in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ALTON, IL -- Miss Eunice’s Hat Box gift shop will hold its grand reopening Monday, Oct. 4, at Alton Memorial Hospital with a dazzling holiday display of trees and lights showcased in a glass atrium.

The gift shop moved temporarily just inside the Duncan Wing during construction this summer and early fall. It’s moving back to its original location in the Beeby Wing lobby Oct. 4, and the store has more than doubled its size and is wheelchair accessible. The atrium, located just inside from the AMH Healing Garden, is where the hospital’s main entrance was before construction of the Duncan Wing began almost three years ago.

“The new space has allowed us to spread our wings with better visibility for merchandising,” says Susie Bechtold, gift shop manager. “For the holidays, we will turn the shop into a winter wonderland.”

Year round, the shop carries special, boutique-like items such as jewelry and handbags, as well as essentials such as toothbrushes and shampoo.

“Miss Eunice’s Hat Box is more of a gift shop that happens to be in a hospital rather than a hospital gift shop,” Bechtold says. “We’re on trend and fashion forward with our merchandise. I’m most excited about our expanded baby department, which features ‘The Wild Child’ line with animal print designs.”

The gift shop also carries a fine chocolate line, “penny” candy and Russell Stover sugar-free candy along with other snack items.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Miss Eunice’s Hat Box is a shopping destination with something for everyone,” Bechtold says. “Where else can you shop without crowds, receive complimentary valet parking and pick up a Starbucks coffee?”

Volunteers staff the gift shop and all profits benefit the hospital. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and occasional Sundays. The gift shop will be open during the Women’s Wellness Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20, and will be offering 20 percent off selected items.

Pink Mum Sale Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Miss Eunice’s Hat Box and Hindley Nursery are having an ”In the Pink” Mum Sale in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, and from 7:30 a.m. until all flowers are gone Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Other fall plantings will be available on the day of sale. Payment can be by check, Master Card or Visa, with checks payable to Hindley Nursery. For more information, call the gift shop at 618-463-7493.

Photo on right: Susie Bechtold, manager of Miss Eunice's Hat Box, is almost ready to open the renovated and expanded gift shop at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Photo on left: Susie Bechtold arranges some Christmas clothing on the wall of the remodeled and expanded hospital gift shop.

More like this: