GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division has two upcoming opportunities for essential technology training – Introduction to Computers and Internet Safety: Search, Shop & Bank.

The Introduction to Computers class is for those new to computers or users whose skills need refreshing. CCL Instructor Susan Broadway will teach participants to set up an email account on the internet, search safely online, organize and print files using Microsoft Office and keep computers safe from viruses.

“Learning how to operate a computer effectively can be overwhelming for those who haven’t grown up inundated with technology,” CCL Clerk Danielle Gillespie said. “Susan shapes her curriculum around the needs of her class to ensure that her students leave feeling comfortable and competent around computers.”

The offering will take place on L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus from 3:30-5:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 9-18. The course fee, which is $99, includes a student manual and flash drive for saving work. The registration deadline is Oct. 2.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Internet Safety: Search, Shop & Bank offering aims to help people navigate the internet safely. Whether searching, shopping or banking online, this class will cover valuable tips for using the internet safely. Participants should have a working knowledge of computers to be successful in class.

“Shopping and banking online can make life so much easier, but it also makes you vulnerable to cybercrimes,” Gillespie said. “This workshop is designed to insure you’re minimizing risk while maximizing convenience.”

There will be two offerings; both cost $35 and take place at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The first will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25. The registration deadline is Oct. 18. The second offering will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, and the registration deadline is Oct. 20.

For more information, including how to register, call (618) 468-5701.

More like this: