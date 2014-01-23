Expand Computer Skills through Basic and Intermediate CCL Offerings Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Not tech savvy? Don’t worry. Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division has upcoming offerings focused on affordable training in a wide variety of computer-related topics. “In today’s world, computers are everywhere,” CCL Coordinator Dawn Zedolek said. “Our classes provide a casual atmosphere for community members to learn skills to keep them safe online and reduce anxiety about using technology.” Article continues after sponsor message Offerings designed to boost computer skills cover a variety of topics including iPad basics, introduction to Windows 8, Facebook for seniors and QuickBooks. For information on registering for any CCL offerings, call Zedolek at (618) 468-5740. For a complete listing of Corporate and Community Learning offerings visit www.lc.edu/ccl. Computer Skills offerings specifics: Introduction to Windows 8 – New to computers or Windows 8? If so, this offering can help. Participants will learn how to navigate Windows 8, use the Charms bar and search tool, install and use apps, and utilize Internet Explorer 10. Participants will also learn to manage folders, use system security tools and customize their computer settings. This offering will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 3-12 at the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. The course fee, which is $89, includes a student manual.





Computer Skills for the Office – Participants will learn some of the basic skills needed in today's office. This class will cover some of the basic skills needed in Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Features covered will include setting up letters and labels in Word, spreadsheets with simple formulas in Excel and slideshows with text and graphics in PowerPoint. This offering will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday, March 18-27 on L&C's Godfrey Campus. The course fee, which is $135, includes a reference manual for each application.





Facebook for Seniors – Participants will learn the ins and outs of this popular social networking site while creating a Facebook account, completing a profile, learning about security and privacy issues, and exploring the many facets of Facebook. This offering will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Feb. 17-24, at L&C's Godfrey campus and from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, April 1-8, at the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. The course fee is $49.





iPad Basics – This class is tailored for those who are thinking of purchasing or already have purchased an iPad. Instructor Joe Kleine will cover basic setup, syncing, purchasing and organizing apps, and a variety of iPad uses. This offering will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. The offering costs $35.





Intermediate iPad – After learning iPad basics, iPad users are ready to learn more about integrating the iPad into daily life. Instructor Joe Kleine will teach participants how the iPad can enhance hobbies, business projects, learning and personal life. This offering will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March8, at the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. The offering costs $35.





QuickBooks Basics – In this seminar, participants will learn how to efficiently navigate QuickBooks using the toolbars and home menu, ensure that company files are set up properly and how to edit them, and create and work with lists including charts of accounts, customers, vendors and items. This offering is taught by an Intuit Advanced Certified ProAdvisor and will take place from 6-9 p.m. Monday, March 24, at the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. The course fee is $119.





Using QuickBooks – In this hands-on seminar, participants will learn how to do the following tasks: create estimates and convert to invoices; create invoices or sales receipts, receive payments and make deposits, write checks or enter and pay bills, track credit cards correctly, and bank reconciliation. This offering is taught by an Intuit Advanced Certified ProAdvisor and will take place from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 10, at the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. The course fee is $119.





Using QuickBooks II – During this hands-on seminar, participants will take their skills to the next level setting up inventory, creating and customizing reports, exporting reports to Excel and customizing forms and writing QuickBook letters. This offering is taught by an Intuit Advanced Certified ProAdvisor and will take place from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 24, at the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. The course fee is $119.