ALTON - The recent comedy production of Exit Laughing at Alton Little Theater was a smash.

The production, directed by Gail Drillinger, and written by Paul Elliot, was well-received by the audience and had a cast of well-known area people. The promise was “You’ll laugh till you cry!,” and that occurred with at the showings.

Exit Laughing is a comedy about three ladies from Birmingham who encounter a night of unexpected lights and a few surprises by a cherished friends.

Key cast members were Diana Kay, Karen Wilson, Lee Cox, Nick Trapp and Tiffany Bowen. The production ran from March 16 to March 25.

Next at Alton Little Theater April 6-8 is comedian Todd Oliver. Oliver will present three concerts. “Irving,” with help from his friend Todd Oliver, will talk up a storm. The comedy provides a look at how dog looks at life straight from the dog’s mouth.

May 11-20, Lee Cox will direct Camelot. The beautiful and haunting tale of idealism, love, honor and chivalry and the men and women who strive to make their country better and stronger are showcased in this classic. The production is a chance for a new generation to once again embrace the magic of King Arthur’s days in his mystical kingdom.

For information on productions ahead visit altonlittletheater.org

