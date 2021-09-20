In 2021, when founder Jason Brunaugh and General Manager Keith Jackson set out to build Property Management Professionals (P.M.P), they envisioned the need for a rental housing leader in the riverbend area, — a blue-chip company that operated with the highest integrity and character following the Golden Rule in delivering world-class services to residents, property owners and investors.

We have spoken to and received many calls from landlords stating they can’t keep up or can’t find the right tenant or don’t have time to do what they want which is develop. We have heard from landlords that the Gross Rent Collected at the end of the year is great, but when they sit down and figure all the hours, they worked collecting rent, maintenance, background checks, legal issues, vacancies and keeping track of the day to day they were working for minimum wage.

It’s not the cost of property management it’s the cost of not having it. Keith says, Many landlords state they have given up so much of their time and missed out on vacations, family events and hobbies that they are burnt out.

Jason Brunaugh- Owner of Brunaugh Construction and Design started his business in 2014 with a focus on the customer and the Golden Rule. He has grown the company year after year with that mentality and a talented like-minded staff of employees. Brunaugh Construction and Design now employs over 30 employees consisting of office and field personal.

Jason is also the owner of Positively Clean LLC, started in early 2021, a cleaning company focused on commercial cleaning and construction cleaning.

Keith has been in the property management business for the last 13 years most recently as Vice President of Operation for a major property management company in St. Louis, He is versed in all areas of multi-family housing and commercial leasing. His experience in building a winning team is one of the areas that allows the properties they manage to prosper and grow. We value our employees and train them to treat all properties as if they were the owner protecting the asset that owners have placed in our care.

With a winning strategy and a focus on people, P.M.P is growing and meeting the need of area landlords and tenants, guided by the Mission of enriching the lives we touch by doing things the right way.

Property Management Professionals (P.M.P) provides end-to-end property management services for residential housing, apartment homes, executive apartments and commercial space properties incorporating retail space. We can build to suite your commercial space as needed.

Our innovative business model combines our local market knowledge, which is so important to each community’s success. We train our team to protect the landlord’s asset and think like an owner, while providing tenants with a nice, safe worry-free place to live.

We at P.M.P are proud that we are one of the few property management companies in the area that can perform most functions in house, from construction, rehab, management, maintenance, grounds maintenance, accounting, and cleaning. Our unique business model allows us to function in a way that in most cases keeps cost lower than our competitors.

Property Management Professionals works with landlords that have between 2-2000 units and we work with investors in both the residential and commercial markets. Our business model allows us to create a custom package for each landlord, we don’t standardize our packages because no one landlord is the same. We customize them to meet the landlords needs. Some landlords want more control in areas, and some want to be hands free. We can always work with landlords to find that right fit.

We specialize in the following areas.

· Property Operations

· Business Management and Administration

· Financial Services

· Construction Management

· Master Insurance Programs

· Procurement

· Marketing and Communications

· Training and Education

