Watch the event live: Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders: A Future to Believe In Rally at SIU - Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is expecting to fill the Vadalbene Center for an appearance by U.S. Sen./Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday morning.

SIUE Marketing and Communications Director Doug McIlhagga said there is strong excitement about Sanders’ apperance on campus.

“From the university’s perspective, it is an excting moment when a presidential candiadate comes to campus,” McIlhagga said. “It has energized the campus. A lot of students are excited and there is plenty of interest from the local community.”

U.S. Sen. Sanders on Friday will travel to Illinois where the Democratic Party presidential candidate will host a rally in Edwardsville. Sanders will discuss a wide range of issues, including getting big money out of politics, his plan to make public colleges and universities tuition-free, combating climate change and ensuring universal health care.

McIlhagga said it is his understanding from other SIUE sources, the last time a former president or presidential candidate visited the campus was when former President Bill Clinton came campaining for his wife, Hillary, in 2008.





The Sanders schedule is as follows:



Friday, March 4



Doors open at 8 a.m. A Future to Believe In Edwardsville Rally, A. Vadalabene Center, Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville, 1 Circle Drive, Edwardsville.



Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are strongly encouraged. Admission is first come, first served.

For security reasons, please do not bring bags and limit what you bring to small, personal items like keys and cell phones. Weapons, sharp objects, chairs, and signs or banners on sticks will not be allowed through security. Parking is free on surrounding campus lots. Please follow signs for available space.

