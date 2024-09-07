EAST ALTON – The 29th annual East Alton Soapbox Derby rolled down Berkshire Boulevard in East Alton on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, drawing a sizable crowd under clear skies.

The event kicked off with the National Anthem and a silent prayer to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Sirens wailed as fire trucks paraded down Berkshire Hill, setting the stage for the races.

Racers, paired off for the descent, navigated the course lined with safety cones and hay bales at the finish line.

The East Alton Fire Department sold their famous pulled pork.

In addition to the races, the event featured food and drinks, contributing to the festive atmosphere. Longtime attendees noted that the good weather helped build a strong turnout for the annual community gathering.

