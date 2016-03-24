East Alton, IL - - Area residents, schools, businesses and municipalities  looking to recycle old electronics can do so at an upcoming E-Waste Drive facilitated by CJD E-cycling.

EVENT: CJD E-Store E-Waste Drive on Saturday, March 26; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 513 East St. Louis Ave, East Alton, IL.

Items accepted include anything with a cord, anything metal such as computer towers, servers, cell phones, printers, video game consoles, telecommunications,  cable receivers, home electronics, holiday lights, CDs/DVDs, audio and video equipment, rechargeable batteries, LED/LCD TVs and monitors.  CRT, console, projection and plasma televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge.

For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or info@cjdecycling.com or visit us at  www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services and drop off locations.

