EDWARDSVILLE - Area residents looking to recycle old electronics can do so at an upcoming E-Waste Drive facilitated by CJD E-cycling.

EVENT: Village of Glen Carbon E-Waste Drive: September 26th 2015.

151 N Main St, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Article continues after sponsor message

Items accepted include computers, monitors, printers, video game consoles, telecommunications, cable receivers, home electronics, holiday lights, audio and video equipment, phones, and rechargeable batteries.

“Our goal is to contribute to a greener Earth by providing a legal means for residents and businesses of the Metro East areas to dispose of their electronic goods and metals,” said Kate Wolff, co-owner. “CJD Ecycling follows all State of Illinois laws and regulations and is an EPA approved collector.”

For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or cjd.eycling@gmail.com or visit us at www.cjdecycling.comfor a full list of services and drop off locations.

More like this: