Evola Bluff City Fastpitch and Elite Teams select softball tryouts set
Evola Bluff City Fastpitch and Elite Teams select softball tryouts will be held on the following dates and locations:
Saturday, August 4 Rives Lake 2250 East Greenfield, IL 10u 9:30-11:00 Sunday, August 5 VFW 121 S. Williams St. Cottage Hills, IL 8u 9:30am-11:00am 14u 11:00am-12:30pm 18u 12:30pm-2:30 pm 16u 2:45-5:00pm
Pre-registration at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd_UjgHE8aC-U-HrLrNqQrjnxg5tNhYFT3w2Mq6BvsGgrtdDQ/viewform