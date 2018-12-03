EDWARDSVILLE - E’Ville Fitness held their grand opening Thursday afternoon at 233 Harvard Drive in Edwardsville with a focus on helping the community live a healthy and active life.

By offering a variety of exercising and training options in a clean, positive and fully functional locally owned environment, owners Eric and Carie Terry provided a personal experience with a variety of high-end fitness equipment tailed to meet a members health and fitness goals.

Article continues after sponsor message

With head trainer Brandon Sharp and trainer Kelsey Gooden, E’ville Fitness is able to offer specialized weight management, nutrition, general exercise program design and post-rehabilitative exercises, and an array of services ranging from personal, sport specific, rehabilitation, group and nutritional consulting as well as group training sessions and pre/postpartum fitness training.

For more information on E'ville Fitness visit www.evillefitness.com.

More like this: