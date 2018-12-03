EDWARDSVILLE - E’Ville Fitness held their grand opening Thursday afternoon at 233 Harvard Drive in Edwardsville with a focus on helping the community live a healthy and active life.

By offering a variety of exercising and training options in a clean, positive and fully functional locally owned environment, owners Eric and Carie Terry provided a personal experience with a variety of high-end fitness equipment tailed to meet a members health and fitness goals.

With head trainer Brandon Sharp and trainer Kelsey Gooden, E’ville Fitness is able to offer specialized weight management, nutrition, general exercise program design and post-rehabilitative exercises, and an array of services ranging from personal, sport specific, rehabilitation, group and nutritional consulting as well as group training sessions and pre/postpartum fitness training.

For more information on E'ville Fitness visit www.evillefitness.com.

