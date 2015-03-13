(Jupiter, FL) St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn completed a successful bullpen session this morning and shared he is recovered from the mild hip flexor strain which kept him from making today’s start against Miami.

“Everything’s full go from here on,” said Lynn, who plans to move forward next week with a start.

Lynn did his normal pre-game routine and then included some stops and rest during his bullpen session.

“That was technically the simulated game and I think the next time on the mound will be a bullpen and then it will be a game,” explained Lynn. “I got my throws in that I needed to do and was able to work on what I wanted to. Now I’ll do normal rest or normal routine from here on out.”

There is still enough time in the Grapefruit League schedule to get a few starts in, but Lynn isn’t concerned.

“One,” smiled the right-hander in response to how many games he would need to be ready for the season. “If your arms ready to go, you’re ready to go. You know how to get hitters out.”

–Per Mike Matheny, Adam Wainwright will begin some higher speed sprinting and agility work in the next couple of days.