ALTON – Friday and Saturday in the Christian Hill neighborhood of Alton will feature a cross between a yard sale and a block party.

The Christian Hill Garage, Yard and Porch Sale, as it is being called on Facebook is an umbrella name for a sundry mix of assorted sales occurring throughout the neighborhood, which extends from Downtown Alton through the Riverview Park area, and includes State, Williams, Prosepect, Bluff and several other streets along the hillside. Many are advertising 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, but several residents say they are making their own hours.

Drew and Hope Mader, who cultivated and curate Alton's Rock the Hops Festival every year, said their sale will start around 2 p.m. Friday, adding they have several pieces of furniture up for grabs. Tracy Sullivan, who lives a few houses down from the Maders, said she was selling a large amount of furniture, because she is about to move out of state.

Article continues after sponsor message

She began selling items at 7 a.m. with her neighbor, with whom she shares a driveway.

“We've had about 50 people here all morning from outside of the neighborhood,” she said. “It's better than the one last year, when it rained that weekend.”

Sullivan described the climate of the Christian Hill neighborhood as being “neighborly.” She said everyone looks after each other and often celebrates holidays, such as Halloween, as a neighborhood, saying it is a fantastic community within Alton.

More information can be found by perusing the neighborhood this weekend and looking for gently-used treasures and furnishing for new houses or homes looking to update.

More like this: