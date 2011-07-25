EVERYONE ‘LIKED’ WEB WORKSHOP Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. There were over fifty people in attendance for the Free Web Advantage Workshop sponsored by Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, NewWave Communications and The BenGil Post. Participants received tips for marketing small businesses, generating brand awareness, value of social media and methods to improve search ranking. MEDP’s next event will be a Community Funding Forum held on August 31 at the Benld Civic Center. Visit macoupinpartners.com for more details. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip