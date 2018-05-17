ALTON - Evergreen Place Supportive Living will be celebrating their 10 year anniversary of promoting a healthy senior lifestyle which allows individuals to feel empowered, supported and happy from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 100 Glenhaven Drive in Alton.

The “Under the Big Top” celebration circus-themed event will feature snacks, entertainment, give-a-ways and a time capsule opening.

Evergreen Place offers a variety of services including 24-hour wellness support, medication management, discreet personal assistance, housekeeping, laundry services, restaurant-style meals, a social atmosphere and senior friendly transportation.

Evergreen Place provides seniors an opportunity to live an independent lifestyle with access to support services when they need help.

For more information call 618-462-1500, visit www.evergrenslc.com or visit their Facebook page.

