­­GODFREY – Kindermusik “ABC Music & Me” evening classes are open and enrolling children ages 2-5 for three fall sessions beginning Sept. 5.

Kindermusik is an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music.

The first two classes, Jumping Beans, Sept. 5-26, and Join the Parade, Oct. 3-24, will be held in four-week sessions from 6-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The next pair of classes, All Keyed Up, Nov. 7, 14 and 28, and Sing a Story, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, will be held in three-week sessions on Wednesdays from 6-6:40 p.m.

Registration fees for each session are $65. As part of the class, students and parents will receive state-of-the-art digital at-home materials for a fee of $12, which will be collected at the first class of the session.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ellen Singh, a licensed Kindermusik educator since 2004, teaches the classes in the Ringhausen Music Building at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus.

Singh earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and interpersonal communications from the University of Evansville and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

The Kindermusik curriculum supports early childhood standards and requirements for “high quality programs” as defined by the National Institute for Early Education and the classes align with Pre-K national and state standards.

“Children have fun in the classes while learning important skills,” Singh said. “Music helps make children better learners while teaching them self-control, improving their coordination, enhancing creativity and inspiring a lifetime appreciation of music and movement.”

To enroll, contact the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731. Visit www.lc.edu/music for information.

More like this: