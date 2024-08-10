GODFREY - Evangelical School is excited to announce its Open House event, inviting people to explore the campus and learn more about its educational programs. Prospective students, current students and their families, and community members interested in learning more about the school, you are welcome to attend this special event.

Scheduled for Sunday, August 11, from 11:00 a.m. to noon, the Open House offers an excellent opportunity for everyone to experience firsthand the vibrant atmosphere and innovative learning environment that Evangelical offers.

During the event, guests will have the chance to:

Tour the state-of-the-art facilities, including classrooms, library, and recreational areas.

Meet the dedicated faculty and staff who provide an exceptional educational experience and support to all students preschool through 8th grade.

Learn about academic programs, including a new comprehensive curriculum for PreK 4, to give students a head start on key developmental skills.

Its Christian education program that includes a weekly worship service and religion class.

Discover the various resources and support services available to students and families.

Learn about its expanded sports program, service projects, activities, and clubs.

Enjoy refreshments in the cafeteria, hosted by the school board.

Evangelical School is proud to be a cornerstone of the Riverbend community, and we believe that collaboration and engagement with our neighbors are essential for fostering a thriving educational environment.

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover all that Evangelical has to offer! We look forward to welcoming you to our Open House and sharing the excitement of our educational journey with you. Attendees are also encouraged to attend the Evangelical Church service that day from 10-11 a.m. for the blessing of the teachers and staff.

About Evangelical School:

Evangelical School is committed to providing a total educational experience for each student. While we believe in the importance of having a solid foundation of knowledge in core subjects, such as math, reading, writing, science, and social studies, we also recognize the importance of a varied curriculum. Through our Discipline With Purpose program and religious instruction, we teach moral values and build strong character. Promoting high standards, students, parents, and staff share the responsibility for advancing the school’s vision. For additional information, visit the school website .

