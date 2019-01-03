EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. has recently announced that Evan R. Cole has joined the firm as an attorney. Cole will be working at the California office of Gori Julian & Associates in the practice area of asbestos litigation.

Evan R. Cole graduated from Arizona State University with a B.A. in Communications in 2002. He then graduated from the University of Louisville with an M.S. in Sports Administration in 2004. After graduate school, he was an account executive in the NBA and also in minor league baseball selling corporate sponsorships. Cole graduated from Willamette University College of Law in Salem, OR.

Cole is a third-generation attorney who was raised in Sacramento, California, previously concentrating on civil law cases with a main focus in product liability, premises liability, and real estate litigation.

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

