Name: Evan Michael Fessler

Parents: Christopher and MaTyna Fessler of Jerseyville

Birth Weight: 8 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Time: 7:38 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Addison (6), Cheyenne (8)

Grandparents: Dale and Jackie Hoyt, Dow; Mike and Bev Fessler, Dow

Great Grandparents: Norman and Ruth Hoyt, Dow; Gloria Wendle, Dow; Larry and Donna McClary, Jerseyville

