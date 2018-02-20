Evan Michael Fessler
February 20, 2018 12:02 PM
Name: Evan Michael Fessler
Parents: Christopher and MaTyna Fessler of Jerseyville
Birth Weight: 8 lbs 4 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time: 7:38 p.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Addison (6), Cheyenne (8)
Grandparents: Dale and Jackie Hoyt, Dow; Mike and Bev Fessler, Dow
Great Grandparents: Norman and Ruth Hoyt, Dow; Gloria Wendle, Dow; Larry and Donna McClary, Jerseyville
