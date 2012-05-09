Listen to the story

ALTON, IL – Eunice Smith Home will celebrate National Nursing Home Week (May 13-19) by having special events each day.

The goal is to make the community aware of the wonderful things that happen at the nursing/rehab home, located at 1251 College Ave. on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus, as well as celebrating the lives of the staff and residents. This year the celebration theme will be “Musicals,” and special events are planned each day during the week.

Sunday, May 13: 2 p.m., Mother’s Day Tea

Monday, May 14: The Wizard of Oz

10 a.m. -- The Story of Dorothy/Oz by Iris Saaf (volunteer from the Hayner

Library)

10:45 a.m. -- Soundtrack of the Wizard of Oz

2 p.m. -- Parade down the “Yellow Brick Road” (staff in full costumes);

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst will lead the parade and make a

proclamation

3 p.m. – “Over the Rainbow” Snow cones

4 p.m. -- “There’s No Place Like Home”

Tuesday, May 15: The Sound of Music

9:50 a.m. -- The Story of the Von Trapp Family

10:10 a.m. -- Sound of Music Medley by Isaac Hollack (Heartland Baptist

Church)

2:00 p.m. -- Edelweiss Trivia

2:45 p.m. -- “Sound of Music” by MaryAnn Armstrong

Wednesday, May 16: South Pacific

10 a.m. -- Music of South Pacific

10:30 a.m. -- Tribute to World War II Vets (by the VFW/American Legion)

2 p.m. -- Luau (with music, food, dancers)

2:45 p.m. -- Sing Along with Bob Airtime

6:30 p.m.-- Movie, “South Pacific”

Thursday, May 17: Meet Me in St. Louis

9:30-noon -- “World’s Fair” Petting Zoo

10 a.m. -- St. Louis Fair Fun Facts

2 p.m. -- Games and food on the “Fairway”

3 p.m. -- St. Louis Fair waffle cones

Friday, May 18: Oklahoma

9:30 a.m. -- Carriage rides

10 a.m. -- Oklahoma Musical Playing

Noon -- Chuck wagon lunch

2 p.m. -- Western games: Horseshoes, calf roping, square dancing

Saturday, May 19: Little Miss Broadway

10 a.m. -- Current events and exercises

2 p.m. -- Shirley Temple trivia

2:45 p.m. --Broadway stars

3:30 p.m. -- Movie matinee

