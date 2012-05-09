Eunice Smith Home Gets Musical with Nursing Home Week Activities
ALTON, IL – Eunice Smith Home will celebrate National Nursing Home Week (May 13-19) by having special events each day.
The goal is to make the community aware of the wonderful things that happen at the nursing/rehab home, located at 1251 College Ave. on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus, as well as celebrating the lives of the staff and residents. This year the celebration theme will be “Musicals,” and special events are planned each day during the week.
Sunday, May 13: 2 p.m., Mother’s Day Tea
Monday, May 14: The Wizard of Oz
10 a.m. -- The Story of Dorothy/Oz by Iris Saaf (volunteer from the Hayner
Library)
10:45 a.m. -- Soundtrack of the Wizard of Oz
2 p.m. -- Parade down the “Yellow Brick Road” (staff in full costumes);
Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst will lead the parade and make a
proclamation
3 p.m. – “Over the Rainbow” Snow cones
4 p.m. -- “There’s No Place Like Home”
Tuesday, May 15: The Sound of Music
9:50 a.m. -- The Story of the Von Trapp Family
10:10 a.m. -- Sound of Music Medley by Isaac Hollack (Heartland Baptist
Church)
2:00 p.m. -- Edelweiss Trivia
2:45 p.m. -- “Sound of Music” by MaryAnn Armstrong
Wednesday, May 16: South Pacific
10 a.m. -- Music of South Pacific
10:30 a.m. -- Tribute to World War II Vets (by the VFW/American Legion)
2 p.m. -- Luau (with music, food, dancers)
2:45 p.m. -- Sing Along with Bob Airtime
6:30 p.m.-- Movie, “South Pacific”
Thursday, May 17: Meet Me in St. Louis
9:30-noon -- “World’s Fair” Petting Zoo
10 a.m. -- St. Louis Fair Fun Facts
2 p.m. -- Games and food on the “Fairway”
3 p.m. -- St. Louis Fair waffle cones
Friday, May 18: Oklahoma
9:30 a.m. -- Carriage rides
10 a.m. -- Oklahoma Musical Playing
Noon -- Chuck wagon lunch
2 p.m. -- Western games: Horseshoes, calf roping, square dancing
Saturday, May 19: Little Miss Broadway
10 a.m. -- Current events and exercises
2 p.m. -- Shirley Temple trivia
2:45 p.m. --Broadway stars
3:30 p.m. -- Movie matinee
