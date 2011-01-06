All are welcome and it will be on Friday January 14 at the Alton High School Commons. Doors open at 6pm and the auctioning starts at 7pm. Light refreshments will be sold.

If you haven't yet attended one, they are a blast. Here's how it works. Direct Sales Vendors of all types will be there auctioning off 4 items each anywhere from one to four quarters. Some vendors who have been known to participate are Longaberger, thirty-one, Uppercase Living, Tupperware, Avon, Scentsy, Pampered Chef, various purse and jewelry vendors, and many more. Participants will purchase numbered paddles for $5 each. If you want more chances to win, buy several paddles at the door. There will be a comprehensive list of each item to be auctioned and for how many quarters at your seat. Each item will be announced and you put the pre-determined amount of quarters in the buckets being passed by your tables. If your number is called, the item is yours! There will also be Door Prizes, a 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, and cash and carry specials.

The community schools have been experiencing such great budget cuts that the Parent-Teacher Organizations are under more pressure than ever to raise funds to allow the children to participate in programs, field trips, play days, and incentives. Some of the things Eunice Smith's PTG facilitates and provides funding for are Family Reading Nights, Book Fairs, Mini-Art Program, Staff Appreciation Luncheon & Gifts, Shark Table (Student of the Month Program), Ocean of Fame Celebrations (Quarterly Reading Incentives), Student Holiday Gifts, Accelerated Reader Program, Fall Festival, Play Day, Field Trip Transportation, Assembles, Attendance Awards, Behavior Awards, Homework Awards, Honor Roll Awards, 5th Grade Graduation, End of the Year Movie Theatre Trip, and other exciting programs are in the works.

As you can see, Eunice Smith PTG is the foundation of many important, positive programs for our community children. With this in mind, please take an active part in helping to raise funds to keep these programs going. Hope to see you there for an exciting evening of FUN!

For more information on the Quarter Mania Auction, please contact Andrea Abbott or Megan Moore at quarterauction1@yahoo.com or visit the website at www.QuarterAuctionMania.com.

