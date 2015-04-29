Estelle Vinyard Earns April AMH Employee Honor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Estelle Vinyard, RN, (center) of Alton Memorial Hospital's Geropsych unit is congratulated by AMH President Dave Braasch and GPU supervisor Mary Holmes after Estelle earned the April Employee Recognition Award. Article continues after sponsor message Estelle was nominated by Joni Miley of Education, who said that 'Estelle stands out because of the care she delivers to the GPU patients. Not everyone is capable of working in a unit like GPU, but Estelle shows caring and compassion every time I see her interacting with the patients. You can tell by watching her work that she really enjoys what she does and that it's not just a job. Her smile is infectious and her patients love her.' More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip