Estate Planning Seminar at AMH on May 2
Alton Memorial Hospital is giving you a chance to learn more about estate planning and how a planned gift can benefit you, your heirs and the organizations you care about. Edward G. Ryrie, senior vice president at Regions Private Wealth Group, will present “Estate Planning: Not Just for the Rich and Famous,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms.
Attendees will receive a commemorative pewter key chain depicting the original entrance to the hospital. Light refreshments will be served.
To register for this free event, call Marlene Lewis in the AMH Development Office at 618-463-7701.