Estate Planning Seminar at AMH on April 25th
ALTON – Have you put off making or updating your will? Would you like to learn how a planned gift can benefit you, your heirs and the organization you care about? Edward G. Ryrie, senior vice president at Regions Private Wealth Group, will present “Estate Planning: Not Just for the Rich and Famous,” from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms.
Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the “Family Love Letter TM,” a booklet designed to provide families with basic information regarding assets, liabilities and personal wishes of their loved one.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
To register for this free event, call Marlene Lewis in the AMH Development Office at 618-463-7701 or email marlene.lewis@bjc.org. Light refreshments will be served.