ALTON – Have you put off making or updating your will? Would you like to learn how a planned gift can benefit you, your heirs and the organization you care about? Edward G. Ryrie, senior vice president at Regions Private Wealth Group, will present “Estate Planning: Not Just for the Rich and Famous,” from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms.

Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the “Family Love Letter TM,” a booklet designed to provide families with basic information regarding assets, liabilities and personal wishes of their loved one.

To register for this free event, call Marlene Lewis in the AMH Development Office at 618-463-7701 or email marlene.lewis@bjc.org. Light refreshments will be served.